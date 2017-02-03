Moira Walsh, who describes herself as a "one person riot," was sacked by the owner of the restaurant she worked for for non-performance issues and alienating customers.

A Rhode Island state representative who moonlights as a waitress has been fired for trying to push her anti-male political views on customers.

TheBlaze:

In a written statement, the owner of the cafe gave his reasons for the firing and specifically cited her political speech making during work hours. Walsh would often get into vocal political discussions with customers during her shifts, often sitting down with the diners in their booths. We sometimes had to ask her to return to her duties and advised her to continue her discussions when she was off the clock. These disciplinary instances were never about politics or free speech, but simply reminder of her job and responsibility to all customers. The state representative said in a Facebook post that she had been fired because someone had posted a one-star review on Yelp for the restaurant. The cafe owner complained in the statement that Walsh was using her job to promote her agenda, and encouraging her supporters to damage the reputation of the cafe. This not a male vs. female issue, nor is it a case of attempting to silence someone's free speech. This is an example of someone taking advantage of a captive audience to promote their own political views. For newly elected public servant to whip the media and her supporters into a frenzy with unfounded accusations, demanding a boycott and portraying our family in such a negative light is profoundly upsetting and potentially damaging to my family's livelihood. Walsh, who refers to herself as a "one-person riot," had posted a comment on her Facebook page blasting men in December, saying, "Peace on earth, good will to WOMEN. I am DONE giving you men my good will. You don't do anything good with it. All my holiday cheer is for women femmes and trans. Signed, Frustrated women fighting patriarchal oppression one Facebook rant at a time."

Would it surprise you to learn that Walsh charged the owner with sexual harassment?

In a radio interview with WPRO 630 on Thursday, Walsh said she had been harassed by the Cafe owner, and called the conditions "intolerable" at the job. Walsh offered an anecdote about the alleged harassment from her boss. "There was a conversation that I had with him one day," she offered. "I said 'Ray, who do I go to for sexual harassment? When the person I go to for sexual harassment is the one who sexually harasses me?' and he chuckled, and said, 'yes, a little catch-22, right? I set it up that way.'"

I call bull cookies on that. The idea that any employer would so openly and stupidly expose himself to sexual harassment charges is just too unbelievable to accept at face value.

Walsh must think the rest of us are as dumb as she is.

Walsh's firing is a no-brainer. When an employee refuses to perform the duties assigned to her and actually drives customers away by browbeating them with leftist propaganda, what choice does an employer have?

Perhaps she mistook the café she worked at for a seminar on trashing the male hierarchy.

Even more remarkable is the obliviousness that Walsh demonstrates about her behavior. It's obvious this snowflake cannot survive in the real world if she thinks offending customers is the best way to win friends and influence people. A female version of Dale Carnegie she is not.

So will anyone hire this feminist firebrand? Only if the company that employs her is already going out of business.