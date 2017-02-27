Ms. Dolezal, a white woman who for years so successfully pretended to be black that she became head of an NAACP chapter, revealed to the UK Guardian that she:

The news that Rachel Dolezal claims to be on the verge of homelessness threatens progressives with the internal contradictions of their dogma becoming public.

… is jobless, and feeding her family with food stamps. A friend helped her pay this month’s rent; next month she expects to be homeless. She has applied for more than 100 jobs, but no one will hire her, not even to stack supermarket shelves. She applied for a position at the university where she used to teach, and says she was interviewed by former colleagues who pretended to have no recollection of having met her. The only work she has been offered is reality TV, and porn. She has changed her name on all her legal documents, but is still recognised wherever she goes. People point at her and laugh. (snip) She has written a memoir, titled In Full Color, but 30 publishing houses turned her down before she found one willing to print it. “The narrative was that I’d offended both communities in an unforgivable way, so anybody who gave me a dime would be contributing to wrong and oppression and bad things. To a liar and a fraud and a con.”

Photo credit: Patrick Kehoe, the Guardian

The huge problem for the dogma of the left is this:

She wrote it, she says, “to set the record straight. But also to open up this dialogue about race and identity, and to just encourage people to be exactly who they are.” Some will read it as the first draft of a new version of identity politics, which casts race – just like gender – on a spectrum, and its author as the world’s first trans-black case. Others won’t believe a word of it. I’m not even sure whether this is a story about race, or a strange tale of one family’s dysfunction. [emphasis added]

Had Dolezal pretended to be male instead of black, she would be a heroine to progressives. Her comparison a race and sex as categories that can be self-defined is a grave threat because sex is a much more fundamentally biological in nature than race, existing at the chromosomal level. A person either has two X-chromosomes (and is therefore female) or has an X- and a Y-chromosome (and is a male). There is zero ambiguity.

But when it comes to race, there is an actual spectrum. Elizabeth Warren claimed to be Native American because she claimed 1/32nd Cherokee heritage. This was enough fro Harvard University to tally her as a minority for the racial bean-counting madness that had academia in its grip. But ordinary people look at her pale skin and laugh. There is no possibility for a person to be 1/32nd male.

It is solely for ideological reasons that the Left has adopted transgenderism as a pet cause. They want to destroy the natural family and legitimize every permutation and combination of sexual activity, destroying biblically based norms.

On the other hand, with race, there is a huge racial grievance industry that keeps blacks voting at 90% levels for Democratic presidential candidates. Opening up race as a fluid concept threatens the spoils that the left offers to blacks in the form of affirmative action, race-based government contracts, and racial intimidation of corporations and nonprofits.

Because she is so threatening to the ideological con game being played, expect Ms. Dolezal to gain no sympathy if she becomes homeless. Ordinarily, the homeless are portrayed as victims of society’s heartlessness. But not Dolezal.

She just picked the wrong fantasy to live out. If she were smart, she’d claim to be a male.