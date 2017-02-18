Dr. Sebastian Gorka has a Ph.D., a big vocabulary, a huge knowledge base, and even a British accent – all the markers of an elitist establishment, if not leftist, thinker. But he seems to be in complete sync with his boss, President Trump. The BBC interviewer, with his fashionable three-day beard, open collar, and heavy 'tude, probably was not expecting what he got when he led off his live shot interview from the White House lawn with a snarky dig at President Trump's sanity.