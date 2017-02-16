Ned Barnett writes:

President Trump followed some of the suggestions I offered to Sean Spicer a few weeks ago in More 'Rules' Sean Spicer Can Change for the Press Pool, specifically, holding reporters to one question, and asking reporters in so many words, “do you really want to ask that, since I’ve already answered it?”

I don’t know if American Thinker influenced him, but it’s clear that he’s a voracious consumer of conservative media, and he might well have seen the article.

I grew up in Minnesota, and we are a modest people, so I would not claim credit. But I will take credit for publishing a piece so wise that a master showman came to the same conclusion.