It has also served as a venue where there has been continuous and unrelenting criticism and mockery of conservative personalities. And if there's a Republican president in office, the invective gets personal.

Reporters and media types refer to the White House Correspondents Dinner as "The Nerd Prom." The dinner has always served as a platform for big name media members to rub elbows with the rich and famous - especially Hollywood celebrities.

President Trump doesn't fell like it would be a good use of his time to sit at the head table and be forced to listen to empty headed Hollywood types trying to outdo one another in showing their hatred for him. So he's decided not to attend.

Politico:

President Trump announced Saturday he will not be attending this year's White House Correspondents' Association dinner, a break with past presidents. "I will not be attending the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!" Trump tweeted. The president's announcement comes amid growing tensions between his administration and the media, with several news organizations including CNN saying they may not participate in this year's event at the Washington Hilton. The dinner honors journalists who cover the White House and awards scholarships to aspiring reporters. The White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), which organizes the annual dinner, said in a statement the event will continue as planned on April 29 despite Trump's absence. WHCA president Jeff Mason said the dinner "has been and will continue to be a celebration of the First Amendment and the important role played by an independent news media in a healthy republic." "We look forward to shining a spotlight at the dinner on some of the best political journalism of the past year and recognizing the promising students who represent the next generation of our profession," he added. The WHCA typically invites the president and members of his staff. A comedian is brought in to roast the commander in chief, who then delivers lighthearted remarks. Trump attended the dinner in 2011, where he was repeatedly mocked and teased by then-President Obama. Trump chose to skip the dinner during the 2016 presidential campaign, despite receiving a number of invites from the media. Many have speculated that Trump's appearance at the 2011 dinner fueled his desire to enter the political arena.

"Lighthearted remarks" when a Democrat is president. But anyone who recalls the savagrey of the barbs and hate tossed at President Bush knows that there was nothing "lighthearted" about it. Bush was a good sport and smiled at the very personal criticisms made by the various comedians who "spoke truth to power," according to the left. But there were many back then who believed his time would have been better spent doing something else.

Trump will be in for not a "roasting," but an inquisition. In the eyes of some, he will deserve it. He may receive criticism for not attending, but the reason for his absence will no doubt not be mentioned during the hypocritical harangues delivered by his enemies.