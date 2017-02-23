Nancy Salem, a pre-school teacher in Texas, has been suspended for inciting others to kill Jews.

While they investigate.

Well, the investigation shouldn’t be too difficult. Here’s a sampling of what Salem, a member of Students for Justice in Palestine and the Boycott, Divest, Sanction movement, posted on social media back in 2013, as reported by Canary Mission:

“‘@DictatorHitler: How many Jews died in the Holocaust? Not enough’ @PrincessLulllu @thearabgirl HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHHAHAHAHA.” “‘@DictatorHitler: Gassed a Jew, I’m sweating #Heil’ OMG.” “Have a safe trip Lulu. I love you baby girl! See you in 3 weeks! Kiss the Palestine ground for me and kill some jews! <3 #IMissYouAlready.”

Salem recently took down all her social media pages.

But the hate is still in her heart. As written in the Quran. And as embraced by millions upon millions of Muslims around the world.

Not that the left cares a wit. They’re too busy whipping up faux outrage about faux accusations that Donald Trump is an anti-Semite. Heaven forbid they wake up to those who are the most reliable, most consistent, most ardent anti-Semites in the world.

Hat tip: Pamela Geller