Poll: 73% of Americans want Dems to work with President Trump

How’s that #Resist hashtag workin’ out for ya’, Democrats? Not that your hysteria levels would permit any de-escalation, but really, the American people are sick of your frenzied inability to accept the verdict of the election. Jonathan Easley reports for The Hill on a new poll it exclusively published: A strong majority of Americans say Democrats should look to cooperate with President Trump to strike deals, according to the inaugural Harvard-Harris poll provided exclusively by The Hill. The survey found that 73 percent of voters want to see Democrats work with the president, against only 27 percent who said Democrats should resist Trump’s every move. The findings are significant as Democratic leaders in Congress are under growing pressure by their liberal base to obstruct the president's agenda. The poll shows the party is divided on how to deal with Trump: 52 percent of Democrats polled say they should cooperate with him on areas of agreement and 48 percent saying they shouldn't. In other words, the Democrats are equally divided, with half of them wanting cooperation and the other half a scorched earth resistance strategy. But by a three-to-one margin, the public wants them to cooperate.

Given the fact that the #Resist faction is powered by anger while the other half of the Democrats are merely depressed, we can expect the rejectionists to win the internal struggle and alienate the public. Rick Moran points out that by a similar margin the public wanted GOP cooperation with the Obama presidency in 2009. But at that point, the Dems went whole hog, passing the disastrous Obamacare bill by parliamentary trickery with no GOP support at all. That is what led to the Tea Party and began the 8 years of Democrat decline and the loss of a thousand elected offices. If the Trump administration avoids Obamacare-scale disasters, it can further the marginalization of the Democratic Party.