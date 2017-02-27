The Left has always been tethered to fantasy, but is now at the stage of almost admitting it in public. The Marxist claims of “scientific socialism” lasted for generations (and is indeed still believed in the fever swamps of the left), but Politifact, as wannabe watchdog of media accuracy, is beclowning itself in such a public manner that laughter is the only reasonable response.

Alex Pfeiffer of The Daily Caller catches Politifact red-handed:

Politifact decided to fact-check one of Trump’s tweets Sunday and found that “the numbers check out.” The “fact-checking” site then rated the same tweet “mostly false.”

“The media has not reported that the National Debt in my first month went down by $12 billion vs a $200 billion increase in Obama first mo,” Trump tweeted. The tweet from Trump came after Gateway Pundit reported on the change in the national debt under the two respective presidents and after former Godfather Pizza CEO Herman Cain brought up the figures on Fox News.

Politifact wrote: “The numbers check out. And in fact, the total public debt has dropped another $22 billion since the Gateway Pundit article published, according to data from the U.S. Department of Treasury.”

Despite this, Politifact still gave Trump a rating of “mostly false” and titled their article, “Why Donald Trump’s tweet about national debt decrease in his first month is highly misleading.”

The reason: