Political Persecution: And The Left Goes Marching On….

Last Tuesday afternoon, a conservative client (I am a social worker) was discussing the college choices of a high-school cousin of hers. She went on to say the young person was planning on attending the University of California but did not know which campus. This client was most concerned about the left-wing indoctrination that would inevitably seize her young cousin’s mind. To allay her fears, I shared what I had read a few years ago: Berkeley, the so-called bulwark of free speech, kept to their word by allowing R.O.T.C. students on their campus and that these young military types would often be found walking peacefully along the same path as their more left-wing peers. I went on to inform this client that in 2015 I met a young graduate from Berkeley who had been the campus Republicans’ president and sang nothing but praises about her college experience. When I finished my proud commentary about the fairness of Berkeley, the client looked dubious to say the least. Well, as we learned the next night, the riots at the iconic campus rightfully supported my client’s concern. Consequently, I emailed her Thursday morning stating, “You were right.”

Yes, how correct she was! Academia has accelerated its sharp turn to the left as exemplified by Berkeley and other college campuses. Students masquerade as social justice warriors and use victimization, intolerance, envy, mayhem and, ultimately, violence to forward their cause. They refer to President Trump and his cabinet as “Fascists” and “Nazis” and remain ignorant of the true meaning of these ideological labels for big-government totalitarianism. With the help of a petulant, corrupt mainstream media, they refuse to look in the mirror which reveals the true practitioner of Fascism and Nazism. Yes, the left goes marching on…. Speaking of marches, those so-called enlightened female social workers made it clear before the inauguration they would be attending their local city’s demonstration. They commiserated over email about the importance of their presence. Some planned on bringing their daughters. These stalwart agents of feminism were determined to disallow the blustering, uncouth Mr. Trump controlling the narrative as president based on his ancient locker room discourse with a fellow entertainer. Ironically, the same women, many of them my contemporaries, did not raise a peep over President Clinton’s engagement of a young intern twenty years ago, nor do they seem to have a problem with Mrs. Clinton’s sham of a marriage. These progressive ladies have made it a point to ignore Mr. Clinton’s predatory practices as well as his association with the billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein even though many social workers treat victims of sexual abuse. When I am in a courageous mood, I pose the question about Mrs. Clinton's blind eye regarding her husband’s behavior and unsavory acquaintances, and they quickly retort with the fact it is not her. I respond by saying, “No, but it is about judgment.” Subsequently, the subject is changed. As we see, this lenient treatment is not afforded to Mr. Trump. So they marched. Some attended the local demonstrations, and others, including a few of my own colleagues, traveled to Washington D.C. Those steady loyalists of the leftward agenda were privileged to exercise their First Amendment right of freedom of assembly. Throughout the day, they had the opportunity to hear from some of the worn-out celebrities acting on their First Amendment right of free speech. As usual, the message was muddled and appeared to be focused on physicality. Madonna a talented but exhibitionistic entertainer did not disappoint as she spoke of “love” mixed with not-so loving expletives. Scarlett Johansson needed to inform us of her encounters with Planned Parenthood at age 15. The so-called erudite Ashley Judd used the bully pulpit to make, perhaps, the most disturbing statement, a vile accusation towards our president. All three of these women are an embarrassment to say the least. They have no idea of the real struggles for women which is not just about the “body,” and if that is the main focus, let it be about women’s health such as cancer, heart disease and healthy pregnancies not abortion on demand. Since the demonstrations of January 21st, my colleagues and the social workers at large have become more emboldened in this liberal bastion of the United States. Last week, a mild-mannered colleague decided to tell me her distress over Trump as I stopped by her office to say hello. Because I did not and usually never initiate political discussion, I became annoyed and questioned her about Obama’s track record. She made it clear she viewed him as positive, and subsequently dismissed me. I was so shaken by the encounter I canceled a scheduled presentation at a business meeting where I will remain an infrequent visitor. This wise decision was reinforced later that day, when conservative client informed me her daughter, who sees one of my other colleagues, became a bit disturbed after seeing a Black Lives Matter pin on the colleague’s coat. As I informed my client, to my knowledge, we have always adhered to the unspoken rule of respecting any and all clients, and within reason, keeping religious and, especially, political displays outside the therapeutic environment. Well, it is evident such a rule no longer applies. My guess is that this colleague feels it is safe to be outward with her beliefs, and I suspect she may be correct. For her and other liberals, there is no need to worry in our neck of the woods. Those of us who are conservative and work as helping professionals must remain in the shadows for fear of retribution even more so with the Trump presidency. If President Trump can pull it off, more people will begin to embrace his populist message. As they do, perhaps some might acquire more knowledge about the Constitution and begin to recognize the benefits of an efficient and lean government -- which was the original intent of the Founders. Maybe, they will begin to understand the significance of these words which some attribute to Thomas Jefferson: “When the people fear the government, it is tyranny. When the government fears the people, it is liberty.” In the meantime, the demonstrations will continue as the Left goes marching on….