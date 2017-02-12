« Meryl Streep goes there: warns of ‘brownshirts’ | Federal workers planning sabotage of the Trump administration »
February 12, 2017

Piers Morgan told to ‘F*** off’ on live TV for defending Trump

By Thomas Lifson

Trump Derangement Syndrome is spreading, ensnaring celebrities into making fools of themselves.

Hysteria is not a useful political strategy, but the left has not yet understood that because of its isolation in the Blue Bubble – mostly large cities, especially on the coasts, and college towns – where nobody they ever encounter and take seriously voices contrary opinions. With the level of self-reinforcement they receive from each other, they cannot process opposing views.

 Watch as a profane insult is the best Bill Maher can come up with:

Hat tip: Alan Fraser

