Piers Morgan told to ‘F*** off’ on live TV for defending Trump
Trump Derangement Syndrome is spreading, ensnaring celebrities into making fools of themselves.
Hysteria is not a useful political strategy, but the left has not yet understood that because of its isolation in the Blue Bubble – mostly large cities, especially on the coasts, and college towns – where nobody they ever encounter and take seriously voices contrary opinions. With the level of self-reinforcement they receive from each other, they cannot process opposing views.
Watch as a profane insult is the best Bill Maher can come up with:
Hat tip: Alan Fraser
