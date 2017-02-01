We wanted to move to the U.S. and leave a communist regime. We also understood that the U.S. had the last word. In other words, we did not have a right to come to the U.S.

Our family came to the U.S. from Cuba in the fall of 1964. It was a process that took months, in part because we had to be "vetted" or acquire legal entry to the U.S..

This is what makes these "marches" so strange, as Rich Lowry wrote:

Trump’s immigration order is vulnerable to any number of legitimate criticisms, on its merits and particularly on its shambolic rollout. But it is not true that a months-long pause in immigration from seven Muslim-majorities countries, some of which lack functioning governments, and all of which are either war-torn or hostile to the United States, is a violation of the nation’s creed. Nowhere is it written that the United States can never tap the brakes on immigration. For much of the political class and for an inflamed left, any new restriction is tantamount to melting down the Statue of Liberty. This is an ahistorical attitude that desperately needs a corrective. President Trump, in scattershot fashion, is setting out to provide one.

The Trump order was poorly implemented and did open the door to Democrats looking for anything to criticize. I hope that the White House learned its lesson and will be more careful in the future.

It's easy to second guess but a brief speech to the nation would have made it a lot easier to process this order. My guess is that most people watching would have focused on the merits of the order rather than the very few cases at airports.

So where did we go from vetting is a reasonable thing, as my parents believed, to calling everyone a racist if you believe in reviewing procedures?

I am not sure, but somewhere along the way the Democrat Party was taken over by people who don't believe in borders or understand national security. My suggestion is that we send all of these protesters to Europe, especially the women, and give them a Refugee 101 class.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.