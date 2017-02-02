President Trump takes medication for three ailments, including a prostate-related drug to promote hair growth, Mr. Trump’s longtime physician, Dr. Harold N. Bornstein, said in a series of recent interviews.

The New York times published a story where it claimed to interview Donald Trump's personal doctor who said that Trump takes Propecia, a drug that spurs hair growth (as well as causing men to grow breasts ).

White House officials declined to comment on Wednesday night on the information provided by Dr. Bornstein, and would not say whether he was still Mr. Trump’s physician. Dr. Bornstein said he also took finasteride and credited it for helping maintain his own shoulder-length hair and Mr. Trump’s hair. “He has all his hair,” Dr. Bornstein said. “I have all my hair.”

If this is true*, why does the public need to know this? Can you recall the NYT ever publishing salacious details about Obama's health? Do we all not recall the New York Times' reticence to talk about Hillary Clinton's fainting spells and concussion?

I don't know if Donald Trump takes Propecia. I don't think it matters, and it's not newsworthy. The Times article also secondarily reported on Trump's PSA tests to try to give a more serious medical justification for the story, but really the article was about his hair. Propecia spurs a female hormone that raises estrogen levels. This was a direct attack on Trump's "manliness."

Donald Trump can be legitimately criticized for his positions on topics such as "Dreamers", gay marriage, tariffs, spending, and crony capitalism, but personal attacks like this are just meant to emasculate the man and destroy him. First the media broadcast false reports about Trump hiring Russian prostitutes to urinate on a bed Obama slept in. And now this. We now know that the media will sink to whatever depths are necessary to politically destroy this man.

*note that disclosure of a patient’s medication is against the law and a violation of medical ethics. - editor

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.