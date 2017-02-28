Not all refugees are created equal

Suppose the Communists had deposed Hitler and were hunting the Nazis down, killing them or shipping them off to gulags (meaning "concentration camps"). And suppose a great many Nazis managed to flee the country. Would the Jews have besieged the government and the media, pressuring the government to allow unlimited numbers of them to enter to the U.S. as refugees? After all, "we too have been refugees." Would that have even been rational? That is exactly what most American Jews today are doing, but the Nazis this time are Islamo-Nazis, literally. The Muslim Brotherhood is the Islamic branch of the Nazi Movement, unrepentant and unpunished. The founder of the Brotherhood, Hassan al-Bannah, teamed up with the Nazis in the early 1930s and grew under Nazi tutelage. (Bing [or Google] the parameters bannah nazi and read what comes up.) The infamous grand mufti of Jerusalem, Haj Amin el-Husseini, had connected to the Muslim Brotherhood in the early 1930s and was the undisputed creator and leader of the Palestinian national movement. He went to Berlin in 1941, was received by Hitler personally, and forged an alliance with him.

Haj Amin al Husseini raised Islamic divisions for the Waffen SS and was to rule the Middle East under Hitler when Germany should conquer it. And of course he was to be the one to carry out the Final Solution to the Jewish Question in the Middle East. He and the Muslim Brotherhood taught the Nazis how to address their message to the Muslim world, and, for their part, they imbibed the full range and richness of European Jew-hatred. There is a reason why Islamic terrorist organizations use the Nazi salute. They are, quite literally, Islamo-Nazis. Not all Muslims are Islamo-Nazis, but polls show that the percentage of Muslims living in Islamic-majority countries who have "unfavorable views of Jews" ranges from 60% to 100%. They are assiduously and intensely taught, from infancy, to hate Jews and believe that Jews should be killed for the fact of being Jews. The result is described, quite well, by Pat Condell in "A Special Kind Of Hate." In truth, this is nothing new, and it applies especially to Jews, but not only to Jews. Mass murder of all non-Muslims is endemic to Islamic rule. Islamic rule in India is emblematic. It is an ongoing phenomenon. Here is a more recent example. The Islamic fundamentalist jihadis are driving the Jews out of Europe. Why are Jews in America so sure they will not do the same in America? Are they really so confident that they view it as repugnant racism to even vet "refugees" for terrorists? The Jews seem to be so deeply brainwashed that they cannot see the difference between the Muslim "refugees," who are destroying Western Europe, and their own grandmothers fleeing the Holocaust. Jack Golbert has practiced law in New York, California, and Israel for a multinational clientele including Israeli NGOs and was also a law professor in Los Angeles. He has practiced law in Jerusalem since 1986.