No individual rights for us!

"No Senator who believes that individual rights are reserved to the people and not the government can support this nomination." Ron Wyden, D, OR 1/31/17 All Americans should read the above words again and then again. This is the mindset of the Left. There are no Individual rights, only what the government deigns to dole out to us, which they are increasingly hesitant to do. While the Left, which is no longer liberal in any sense of the word, has long made their contempt for the Constitution abundantly clear, Sen. Wyden's words chill to the bone. This is why Trump won. A majority of Americans have realized that the American Left is no longer "liberal" but tyrannical. They do not believe in free speech, the Second Amendment, property rights, or the primacy of the Constitution. Over the eight years of the Obama administration, it was made clear that the Left loathes the Constitution and only cites it when they think no one knows what it says. Pelosi is famous for citing it disingenuously but am guessing she may never have read it herself.

While Donald Trump may be the most unlikely President ever to be elected, there is a sense of divine intervention among conservatives regarding his victory. The powers that be may not have chosen him but the people did. And now the powers that be are distraught. Those on the Left are apoplectic; those on the right who opposed Trump are befuddled. They cannot believe Trump chose such a superstar nominee as a potential justice at the Supreme Court. They are thrilled and afraid to admit it. Neil Gorsuch is a consummate pick and the Left knows it. What is distressing is the Left's instantaneous, well-planned resistance to Gorsuch. They were going to rage against anyone Trump nominated. They have planned ahead, are well-funded thanks to George Soros, and have for decades undergone Pavlovian classical conditioning so that their antipathy to anyone Trump nominated is a reflexive response. Trump was smart to go with the best of the best. He is likely to do that again and again. It is going to drive the Left crazy for years to come because they do not care about what is best for the country, they only care about power. Now that are out of power they are not handling their loss of it at all well. Had the right behaved as badly as the Left has since Trump was elected after Obama won, we all would have been dismissed as vile racists. The Left today are the racists. They are the tyrants, the fascists, the communists. They do not believe, as Ron Wyden said, in individual rights. They do not believe in the Constitution. They do not believe in our three-part government as founded. That most of them have vowed to "resist" anything Trump does or tries to do is proof of the Left's totalitarian bent.