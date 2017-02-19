New York Times obituary for Blind Sheikh Abdel Rahman a classic of its ilk

When an anti-American monster dies, count on the New York Times go out of its way to evoke sympathy in its obituary, as a way of claiming “balance” and objectivity. Even for a monster that wanted to cause mass casualties in the name of enslaving us under Sharia law as dhimmis. And by its own standards, the Times succeeded yesterday, commemorating the passing of Sheikh Abdel Rahman.

The artistic picture the Times placed at the top of the obit tells half the story: 1995 photo by Fred R. Conrad, NYT In the lede sentence, it acknowledged he was the “blind Islamic cleric whose fulminating sermons inspired violent fundamentalist movements.” But after stipulating the “inspiring” nature of his words and leaving the violent consequences utterly vague, the Times went on to play its sympathy violin: Mr. Abdel Rahman, who was known as the blind sheikh, spent years in the most severe solitary confinement, barred from communicating with his followers, praying with other Muslim prisoners or even listening to Arabic radio. Failing blood circulation due to diabetes had killed the sensation in his fingertips, making it impossible for him to read his Braille Islamic texts. Poor boy! There is no mention that the reason he was put in solitary and banned from communicating was because he had been communicating terror plans to his radical leftist lawyer, Lynne Stewart, top pass along to terrorists, convicted of same and currently living out her days in federal prison, as she fights cancer and pleas for compassionate release. Just imagine the obituary planned for her by the Times.