Judge Neil M. Gorsuch, President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, privately expressed dismay on Wednesday over Mr. Trump's increasingly aggressive attacks on the judiciary, calling the president's criticism of independent judges "demoralizing" and "disheartening."

All of us reading about President Trump's attacks on the overreaching judiciary are all thinking the same thing: are the attacks working? Thankfully, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch confirms that they are .

The remarks by Judge Gorsuch, chosen by Mr. Trump last week to serve on the nation's highest court, came as the president lashed out at the federal appellate judges who are considering a challenge to his executive order banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The president called their judicial proceedings "disgraceful" and described the courts as "so political."

So the judiciary is demoralized and disheartened! That's just great! Then Trump's attacks are working. Perhaps left-wing activist judges will think twice in the future before trying to take over powers from the executive branch. I'm glad to hear Judge Gorsuch confirming the president's effectiveness!

What other emotions should Judge James Robart and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals be feeling?

1) Embarrassment. Judge Robart's argument that the state of Washington can sue on behalf of foreigners because Washington state would be indirectly affected by their exclusion is embarrassingly nonsensical. That would effectively give seven billion people the "right" to come to America. If I were a law clerk forced to write such a decision, I would feel ashamed, and glad my name wouldn't have to be on that opinion.

2) Shame. Similar to embarrassment. Any person with even a passing knowledge of the Constitution knows that regulations regarding entry into the country are one of the most obvious powers of the executive branch, in the area of national security, and anyone writing such an opinion outside the pages of Cracked Magazine should feel shame.

3) Fear. If another terrorist attack comes as a result of Judge Robart's open borders order, Judge Robart and the Ninth Circuit should legitimately fear that they will be blamed in the court of public opinion for the next attack. Because they will be directly responsible for it.

4) Surprise. Judge Robart and the Ninth Circuit should feel surprised. They think they are the final authority on all matters in the country, and all of a sudden, the presidency, a coequal branch, tells them they are not.

5) Nasal congestion, random incontinence, and a very itchy group rash. Stressful situations like this one often manifest as physical symptoms. Judge Robart is used to issuing criticism, not having criticism directed toward him. I wouldn't be surprised if the stress of the situation causes Judge Robart to suffer extreme nasal congestion for days, perhaps weeks. Nor would I be surprised if the entire Ninth Circuit got an itchy rash, on the exact same parts of their bodies.

Glad to hear from Judge Gorsuch that President Trump's efforts are working. President Trump must be pleased by the feedback!

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.