Nancy Pelosi says she can’t 'work with President Bush’

In addition to living in the past, the Democrats are now in full obstruction mode, committed to bringing down the Republican POTUS, whoever he might be. Blind rage at the unexpected electoral humiliation of the Democrats last November has pushed some Democrats over the edge, into inchoate fury toward Republicans -- all Republicans, who, based on the words of the most recent Democrat Speaker of the House of Representatives, are now indistinguishable. It is passing strange that, with all of the fury directed at President Trump, that Nancy Pelosi would utter these words while standing next to Maxine Waters:

"While it’s only been a couple of weeks since the inauguration, we've seen nothing that I can work with President Bush on….” Of course, anyone can make a verbal error, and Pelosi has in her memory two POTUSes with the name “President Bush.” Nonetheless, her gaffe reveals that Democrats are now opposed to any cooperation with the party controlling both elected branches of the federal government. With Maxine Waters openly declaring her intent to impeach Donald Trump without any particular reason available yet, the Democrats are metaphorically picking up their marbles and refusing to play well with the others. Today, I told @cheddar that my greatest desire was to lead @realDonaldTrump right into impeachment. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) February 3, 2017 Of course, it may well be that Pelosi has gone dotty, over the edge into a dementia whose full impact will become clearer over time. There are a number of Democrats already unhinged. With Waters, that is standard operating procedure. Hat tip: Brent Scher, Free Beacon