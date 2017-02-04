America's leading museums have been vocal in the past week about their opposition to Mr. Trump's executive order, which is still being enforced at some airports. Thomas P. Campbell, the director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, suggested that the blockbuster "Assyria to Iberia" might never have happened under Mr. Trump's rules. James Cuno, who leads the Getty in Los Angeles, called the order "ill advised, unnecessary and destructive."

An Islamic attacker armed with machetes attacked soldiers guarding the Louvre, shouting, "Allah akbar" before being shot. In other news, the Museum of Modern Art in New York City is protesting Donald Trump's temporary ban on immigration from seven Middle Eastern countries by creating an exhibition of art from places like Iraq, Sudan, and Iran.

They are calling Donald Trump destructive while an Islamist with a knife attacks someone at a museum. Who is truly destructive? These museum types are protesting a ban aimed at protecting us from Islamists at the very same time that an Islamist attacks an art museum. Is that life imitating art or art imitating life?

Now the Museum of Modern Art has reconfigured its fifth-floor permanent-collection galleries – interrupting its narrative of Western Modernism, from Cézanne through World War II – to showcase contemporary art from Iran, Iraq and Sudan, whose citizens are subject to the ban. A Picasso came down. Matisse, down. Ensor, Boccioni, Picabia, Burri: They made way for artists who, if they are alive and abroad, cannot see their work in the museum's most august galleries.

While the left-wing intelligentsia at the MOMA are enjoying looking at portraits of the Prophet Mohammed (ha-ha!) and other religious art, they can feel safe and secure in their New York location...for the moment. They can take political positions contrary to their own safety because New York does not yet have the concentration of Islamists that Paris does. They have that luxury.

But what if the MOMA were lifted off the face of the Earth and set down in Raqqa, Iraq, one of the places the MOMA is protesting the temporary ban of visitors from? What would happen then?

The men who work at the museum would be killed, of course. The museum administrators might be put in orange jumpsuits and beheaded. Or burned by a flamethrower. Or put in a cage and submerged under water until they drowned. Or packed into a car that would be detonated with a TOW antitank missile.

The women who work at the museum who are young and pretty enough would become sex slaves, given out as rewards to service the members of ISIS. The older women as well as the ones who look like men would also be killed.

And the art? Most of it would be destroyed. Any art depicting human beings would be destroyed. Any art made by non-Muslims would be destroyed. Any art depicting another religion would be destroyed. Just look at what ISIS did to the ancient ruins of Palmyra – they blew them up. And those were just pillars and the fronts of buildings.

The sad reality is that in all likelihood, even the employees of the Louvre still want more Muslim immigration. Their political ideals blind them to self-preservation. But it's especially odd to see one museum celebrating the culture that, if given the chance, would utterly destroy it and all its works.

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.