KT: …I see a lot of folks within Donald Trump’s administration who have a friendlier view of Russia than maybe, um, past administrations did.

Here’s an excerpt from a recent interview with Congressman Thomas Rooney (R-FL) when MSNBC commentator Katy Tur tried to advance the narrative that Trump has nefarious ties to Russia. When Rooney offered factual perspective, Tur was quick on her feet: end the interview!

CR: Well I think it was Obama that leaned over to Putin and said “I’ll have a little more flexibility to give you what you want after the re-election.” KT: I’m sorry. I don’t know what you’re referring to, Congressman. CR: Remember when he leaned over at a panel discussion or a meeting and he said “I’ll have more flexibility after the election?” No one really ever pushed the president on what he meant by that, but I can only assume for a thug like Putin, that it would embolden him. KT: Congressman Francis Rooney, Republican of Florida. Thank you so much for joining me and happy President’s Day to you.

This seconds-long exchange is emblematic of how dangerously pathetic the mainstream media has become. Recalling facts is tough if you ignored them in the first place and/or were so invested in making them not be so that even Sigmund Freud couldn’t cure that level of denial.

I wish more people battling the 24/7 propaganda machine would point out, as the congressman did, that the media never bothered to press Obama on (fill in the blank). The media needs to be called out, shamed, belittled, and marginalized for their egregious behavior which continues apace.

They are, indeed, the opposition party.

Update:

Speaking of the media’s behavior, shortly after the interview Ms. Tur offered the following defense of her cluelessness on Twitter:

To be fair, I didn’t touch politics in 2012. I almost exclusively covered fires and shootings in NYC area. (1/2)

In making this announcement, she once again confirmed how egregious the mainstream media is. Obama’s hot mic “flexibility” comment should have been big news and widely known. But it wasn’t because our selectively curious, biased the media let it slide.

[Of note, Rooney later corrected himself and clarified that it was Medvedev, and not Putin, that Obama made the comment to.]

