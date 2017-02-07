MSNBC reporter asks if Trump will go down Putin's 'dangerous path' (and start killing opponents)
Across every front of the culture war, the left is planting the notion that President Trump is on the way to becoming a dictator so that by implication, all means of opposing him are legitimate, even violence and insurrection. Put that another way, they are ginning up an uprising, the romantic dream of the sixties left – the demographic group that dominates the leadership of the Democratic Party.
Readers are already familiar with the demonization underway, at home and abroad. But consider the insidiousness of the question posed by NBC News's Katy Tur (the former live-in lover of leftist crank Keith Olbermann).
Photo credit: nycnewswomen
Jay Caruso of Red State spotted the planting of a meme (emphasis Caruso's):
Senator, the junior senator in your state, Senator Ben Sasse, came up strongly over the weekend condemning Donald Trump's assertion that we are just as bad as Russia. When he said that, you know, we – America does bad and terrible things, too, when Bill O'Reilly asked him if Vladimir Putin was a killer.
Why – what is your sense of why this president is going above and beyond – bending over backwards, if you will – to stay away from criticizing the Russian president and to almost give him an excuse? As we know, there's, since 2000, been a couple dozen suspicious deaths of journalists in Russia who came out against the government there. Donald Trump has made no secret about going after journalists and his distaste for any news that doesn't agree with him here. Do you find that this is a dangerous path he is heading down?
Her implication, of course, being, "Will President Trump attempt to take out some journalists he doesn't like?"
A question like this scatters the seeds of sedition.
