The Religion of Peace strikes again, as mob violence breaks out between two factions at a mosque in the Melbourne, Australia suburb of Preston. The great Andrew Bolt of the Herald-Sun reports:

well, also this: DRAMATIC footage has emerged of a fight outside a Preston mosque. The Sunday Herald Sun understands the dispute was sparked over the banning of Sheik Abdou Eid. The footage showed a large crowd of men pushing and shoving outside the mosque on Friday. Sheik Eid has stood down from his role but did not return the Sunday Herald Sun’s calls.

Here is the video:

So far as I can tell, both sides are shouting “Allahu Akhbar!” Ordnarily this is translated as “God is great!” -- but people who know Arabic tell me that the actual meaning is “Allah is supreme!” i.e., better than the gods of other religions.

Bolt explains the dispute:

Vicious infighting threatens to tear apart the congregation of one of Melbourne's largest mosques, amid claims that millions of dollars of donations have disappeared and accusations that a sheikh had behaved inappropriately with women. The conflict came to a head last week when Sheikh Mohamad Abou Eid – who had been banned from Preston Mosque – told hundreds of worshippers on the street outside that he feared management of the mosque had misappropriated donations, and fees paid for burial and school services. The Islamic Society of Victoria, which manages the mosque, reported allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the sheikh to the Board of Imams. He was suspended, and, despite later being told the claims could not be proven, resigned from his position on Friday... On Friday, the sheikh had been escorted into the mosque – despite being banned – by worshippers, who remain angry at his treatment.

Unlike the Bible, the Koran does not teach believers to turn the other cheek. In fact, throat slitting is explicitly endorsed as a means of dealing with religious opponents.

008.012 Remember thy Lord inspired the angels (with the message): “I am with you: give firmness to the Believers: I will instil terror into the hearts of the Unbelievers: smite ye above their necks and smite all their finger-tips off them.”

