Mindmeld - D.C., the Media and Higher Ed

How is it that several of our once-sensible and intellectual conservatives like Bill Kristol, David Frum, Jennifer Rubin, David Brooks, and several other never-Trumpers have gone so far off the rails? How can these allegedly life-long conservatives be so traitorous to their own party and its stated goals of small government? How can they not accept the victory of democracy over oligarchy? Eight years of the Obama administration cemented, for its time, the increased power of government over American citizens, including government control over health care, massively increased regulation over industry and small businesses, and the abrogation of freedoms all of us once took for granted, such as speech. Each of these people knows this and still they attack Trump, despite his impressive electoral victory. They have inadvertently revealed their own discriminatory snobbish elitism. Those of us who once read everything these people wrote no longer read anything they write. It's a huge problem that spans the spectrum of the intelligentsia. As these elitists unleash their bile, it's obvious they fail to understand America's shift to President Trump. Maybe that's because the institution of intellectuals, education, is so very corrupted.

Along with the elitist right, the left also fails to grasp why Trump won. It hasn't an inkling of understanding of the meaning of Trump's victory. The people in-between the coasts, Hillary's "deplorables," are sick to death of the pretentious disdain heaped upon them by Washington insiders: The power-brokers and the media who do their bidding. They constitute a living, breathing organism, a cancer, that needs to be eradicated. Kristol, Brooks, Frum, etc. and others in their ideological circle are just a fraction apart from the radical left, comparable to Nazism and communism, which were irredeemably similar. America was due for an upset and we got one with Trump. That the leftist media and many Beltway Republicans cannot accept the fact is a profound commentary on their misperceived lofty role as our betters. How did we get here? Let us consider the radicalization of higher education. University students now march themselves silly against free speech and all manner of other causes: Women's rights, even though women in American enjoy more rights and protections than women in any other nation, LGBT rights, a community that also enjoys greater freedom and protection here than in any other country, illegal immigrant rights, no matter what the level of criminality or drain on American resources. They march against Trump for no particular reason beyond activist groups instructing them to do so. None of them can articulate an actual complaint based on facts. Trump has never uttered an anti-gay or anti-black word. Yet these young people on campuses across the country have been turned into mind-numbed robots by their tenured radical professors who were similarly indoctrinated by their own professors. No opposing opinions allowed. No critical thinking permitted. They use the word "fascist" to describe anyone who does not capitulate to their own brand of authoritarianism. A university education is no longer an education at all, it is a costly and injurious exercise in proselytization. Its goal is to reorder and "correct" the values young people may have grown up with in a traditional family. But gender is not a social construct. Multiculturalism and diversity are not the prescription for a just and fair society. The left claims that equality is their goal. It should be obvious by now that the tyranny of multiculturalism is the enemy of equality. Separating people by race, class and gender is toxic to any culture, especially one as naturally diverse and accepting as American culture. The nonsense of creating "safe spaces" from potentially offensive speech or speakers is ridiculous. To note possible "triggers" of offense in great literature or film is pathetic. To say our colleges are turning out snowflakes is a gross understatement. They are turning out people who have been purposefully rendered incompetent and ill-equipped to survive in the real world. Parents are wasting their money. Students are wasting their time in college. Identity politics have turned education into a mind-controlled cult in which "deviants" are bullied by their professors and fellow students. The word "deviant" is not used casually; a conservative student on any University of California campus, for example, will be bullied and mocked until he or she flees or succumbs to the prescribed way of thinking, writing and being. Certainly there are real teachers on some campuses, professors who do encourage critical thought, accept and who welcome opposing points of view, actually teaching their students knowledge that will enrich their lives. But they are a tiny minority and their jobs are not secure. The privileged elites who have run the country for decades have for as long exerted dominance over what is taught on American campuses with their mandated political correctness, multiculturalism and gender nonsense. Higher education is now a cesspool of identity politics of the most absurd form. Parents! Keep your kids home from college. Make them watch PragerU videos, get a job and work until higher education is restored to its once world class status.