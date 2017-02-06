Milo's book goes to #1

Proving once again that the old public relations adage – there is no such thing as bad publicity – is so true, the horrible reviews and...well, other factors of a book by a hated, evil quadruple minority – an immigrant-homosexual-practicing Catholic-with Jewish ancestors – has zoomed to the #1 bestseller lists at Amazon. The day after the violent night before, copying the historic rioting by their leftist racist and fascist historic brethren (and sistren, to be gender-equal) the National Socialists (that is, the Nazis), and the Communists, "[s]ales of Milo's book have increased 12,740% overnight sending it rocketing from 642nd to 5th ranked best-seller on Amazon. Pretty impressive considering the book is not even released until March 14th 2017."

His forthcoming reappearance at Berkeley with all its attendant publicity is sure to spike sales even higher. As an added benefit, the public and violent brutality by these Yiannopoulos opponents convinced the Donald J. Trump (R) voters of the rightness of their decision while helping sway voters to support Trump supporters in the 2018 congressional elections – not to mention the already increasing popularity of the slogan "four more years" in the 2020 presidential and congressional elections. Thanks, Milo – and your fascist non-fans – for helping us realists make America great again.