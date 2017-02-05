Milo Yiannopoulos made an announcement Saturday morning that may have members of the East Bay up in arms all over again.

Janet Napolitano, president of the University of California system, has got a new nightmare on her hands. Having already failed to protect the right of Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at the University of California, Berkeley, she is now on notice that she has a second chance to meet those who openly proclaim their disruptive intent with sufficient force to uphold the civil rights of Milo and those who want to hear him. Yesterday ,

He says he is planning on returning to Berkeley to give the speech he was unable to deliver earlier this week when chaos broke out over his appearance. “I’m planning to return to Berkeley to give the speech I was prevented from delivering,” Yiannopoulos said in a Facebook post. “Hopefully within the next few months. I’ll keep you posted.”

Napolitano, along with the Mayor of Berkeley, Jesse Arreguin, failed to request adequate assistance to prevent the violence that had been signaled by Leftists who cannot survive an airing of contrary views. Evidently, officers were issued orders and/or lacked equipment that could have prevented the violence that caused cancellation of the lecture. Water cannons are made for the purpose of breaking up violent mobs before they can do their worst. If the Campus police or Berkeley PD lack the equipment, there must be other agencies that have water cannons. The masked, unformed, armed thugs who marched onto the Berkeley campus could have been thwarted much earlier. They were already violating the law, and should have been ordered to disperse. As the former head of the Department of Homeland Security, Napolitano ought to have been supremely qualified to understand and overcome the threat.

Of course, Janet Napolitano, when serving in the highly sensitive post, absurdly claimed, “The system worked,” when it was left to passengers (not anyone related to DHS or its overseas counterparts) on a Christmas Day Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit to thwart a bomber who was attempting to ignite explosives on the crowded jumbo jet.

She should not be allowed to make such a counterfactual claim again. The University of California system has a very checkered past when it comesto upholding the civil rights of conservatives in general, and Milo Yiannopoulos in particular. The Associated Press reported January 14th this year:

Speeches by conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli were canceled after heated protests erupted Friday night at UC Davis.

While she is preparting to use her Homeland Security expertise to allow Milo to give his speech (this time televised, please, so that everyone can check out what kind of "white nationalist" he is and come to tbheir own conclusions about the media who mischaracterized him), she might also check into this employee of hers. Via Gateway Pundit:

A UC Berkeley rioter and thug who bragged online about beating conservatives outside the Milo Yiannopoulos speech on Wednesday night — works at the university. Dabney Miller, a staff member at the UC Berkeley, bragged about how he beat conservatives. He posted images of one man he knocked to the ground and pummeled with his fists before someone pulled him away. Dabney Miller draws a paycheck from the UC Berkeley administration.

Tattoos: check

Earrings: check

Wifebeater shirt: check

And best of all, he's Caucasian, so nobody can call his critics racists.

The Left may have won the skirmish at, but it will lose the war. Milo Yiannopoulos does not cut and run; he retreats, regroups, and responds at a time of his choosing. I can think of no more splendid example of the same spirit than this: