Another senior editor at the publication told Washingtonian Monday that "at least a half dozen" employees are prepared to leave to organization because of remarks Yiannopoulos made about pedophilia that gained attention this weekend.

“The fact of the matter is that there’s been so many things that have been objectionable about Milo over the last couple of years, quite frankly. This is something far more sinister,” the senior editor said.

“If the company isn’t willing to act, there are at least half a dozen people who are willing to walk out over it.”

Yiannopoulos was supposed to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this week, but his invitation to speak was rescinded on Monday.

The decision comes amid controversy over a 2016 video in which Yiannopoulos appears to defend pedophilia. The video clip was posted on YouTube last January, but gained new traction on social media after a conservative blog shared it Sunday.

In the video, Yiannopoulos says relationships between older men and young boys can be beneficial and he flippantly discusses his own sexual assault.

Yiannopoulos denounced claims that he was advocating for pedophilia in a Facebook post Monday.

"I am a gay man, and a child abuse victim,” Yiannopoulos wrote. "I would like to restate my utter disgust at adults who sexually abuse minors. I am horrified by pedophilia and I have devoted large portions of my career as a journalist to exposing child abusers. I've outed three of them, in fact -- three more than most of my critics. And I've repeatedly expressed disgust at pedophilia in my feature and opinion writing. My professional record is very clear.”