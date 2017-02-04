The media weren't very interested in civilian deaths from all of the drone attacks during President Obama's eight years. But with President Trump in office, they are interested again. Reuters :

The U.S. military said on Wednesday it was looking into whether more civilians were killed in a raid on al Qaeda in Yemen on the weekend, in the first operation authorized by President Donald Trump as commander in chief. U.S. Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens was killed in the raid on a branch of al Qaeda, also known as AQAP, in al Bayda province, which the Pentagon said also killed 14 militants. However, medics at the scene said about 30 people, including 10 women and children, were killed. U.S. Central Command said in a statement that an investigating team had "concluded regrettably that civilian non-combatants were likely killed" during Sunday's raid. It said children may have been among the casualties.

Somehow Washington isn't stable yet, and Trump is at fault after two weeks, not the Democrats who block his cabinet and not Obama. Peggy Noonan clutches her pearls:

We are living through big history and no one here knows where it's going or how this period ends. Everyone, left, right and center, feels the earth is unsteady under their feet. Too much is happening.

CBS is reporting that Trump's approval rating is 40%. I wonder why it doesn't report Rasmussen's data:

54% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump's job performance. Forty-six percent (46%) disapprove. The latest figures include 41% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 38% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of +3. (see trends).

The media are in a full-fledged attack mode.