...didn't give a darn when IRS targeted Obama's political opponents, clearly violating their free speech and political speech rights.

...have never cared when Congress, especially Democrats, have sought to limit political speech in violation of the 1st amendment.

...didn't care as the Justice Dept. and Democrat state A.G.s clearly threatened legal action against people who dared say the climate changes naturally, which obviously violated their free speech rights.

...had no concern at all when the Obama admin sued the Little Sisters of the Poor for daring to exercise their religious freedom.

But now they are concerned about the 1st Amendment when they are asked to tell the truth.

Maybe it would be easier to care about the media's 1st Amendment rights if they ever cared about those who disagreed with the Democrats' agenda.