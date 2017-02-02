A male student filed a lawsuit this week against Purdue University, saying a sexual misconduct investigation unfairly resulted in his suspension from the university and dismissal from the Navy ROTC program. According to the 69-page complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana Hammond Division, Purdue suspended the student based on allegations by an ex-girlfriend made three months after they stopped dating…. The suit is the second sex discrimination case brought by a male student against a university in Indiana in less than a month — both related to the universities' handling of sexual misconduct allegations…. In the Purdue case, the complaint states that the male student and his accuser dated from October to December 2015. The female student alleged that during several nights when they slept together, the male student groped and fondled the woman while she was sleeping, without her consent. The complaint also states that he ‘chased her down a hallway’ threatening to taser her. The two are named as John Doe and Jane Doe in the complaint. While he was not formally charged with a crime, the male student was suspended from school for one full year and expelled from the school's NROTC program, according to the suit.

More and more it appears that the radical feminist element of our culture has permeated academia to such a degree that the situation is almost unsalvageable. Looking at the above case, I have to say: I’m glad Purdue is getting sued by this student. His accuser alleges that he “groped and fondled [her] while she was sleeping, without her consent.”

Really? So they were sleeping together by mutual consent, but we’re supposed to believe that the male student “groped” her on several occasions without her consent while she was (half?) asleep? Then, at some point, he “‘chased her down a hallway’ threatening to taser her.” Was he actually in possession of a taser? Or were they perhaps just engaging in a little drunken horseplay?

Evidently, the police didn’t think there was enough evidence to charge him with a crime -- and I can see why. Maybe he broke off the relationship, and this was her way of getting back at him.

Now, I don’t think the students should have been sleeping together in the first place; fornication isn’t a good thing. However, we know that such acts are very common and, to quote my not-so-favorite pope: Who am I to judge?

If the police had charged the accused student with a crime (I do realize that, even if he had been charged, he’s innocent until proven guilty), I’d be more understanding of the university’s disciplinary action. But in this case, he wasn’t charged with a crime, yet the university’s administration decided to suspend him anyway.

Need I remind readers of the debunked UVA rape story published by the leftist rag Rolling Stone?

As for the supposed nationwide campus “rape culture,” in 2013, Caroline Kitchens wrote in the left-leaning U.S. News and World Report :

Across the country, students accused of sexual assault are regularly tried before inadequate and unjust campus judiciaries. At most schools, cases of sexual misconduct are decided by a committee of as few as three students, faculty members or administrators…. What's more, campus judiciaries operate under a dangerously low standard of proof for sexual assault cases, thanks to federal mandates.

Yes, one woman raped is one too many. At the same time, however, one man falsely accused of rape is one too many.