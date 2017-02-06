The White House insisted that it is intent on rooting out those who endanger Americans. Trump aides pointed to 124 people who were released from immigration custody from 2010 to 2015 who went on to be charged with murder.

In today's sob story article warning that up to 8 million illegals could be deported for breaking the law, the L.A. Times throws some fishy statistics around.

The L.A. Times would have us believe that President Trump's hullabaloo over dangerous criminal aliens is about 124 people?

There is something odious about these statistics. It is odious that our own government covers up the number of criminal aliens. It is odious that the liberal press supports the cover-up.

Most odious of all is the liberal acceptance of collateral damage to the lives and safety of American citizens (black, white, yellow, and brown) in the service of their open border agenda. President Obama personally canceled 75% of our bombing runs on ISIS because he insisted on avoiding civilian casualties in the Muslim population. But to our progressive fellow citizens, American life has little worth, here in our own home.

The cost to Americans who are the victims of murder, rape, and violent assault at the hands of illegals is incalculable and totally unacceptable.

Not to worry, CNN tells us. Of the one million detainer requests sent to police by ICE, "only" 8.6% were convicted of serious offenses. Don't CNN journalists do math? That's 86,000 illegal aliens convicted of serious crimes during Obama's last term.

It is hard to get the facts, because the government has purposely not kept statistics on the number of illegals in our federal prison system.

Fox News reported in 2015 that a source from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said "that comprehensive statistics on illegal immigrant crime are not available from the federal government, and suggested contacting county, state and federal jail and prison systems individually to compose a tally, a process that would encompass thousands of local departments." ... some states do readily track illegal immigration and crime, but they withhold the specific numbers from the public out of fear of backlash from the federal government or for political purposes.

A Google search mostly lists liberal articles claiming that illegals commit few crimes of any sort. But Paul Bedard at the Washington Examiner uncovered this:

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency in 2015 decided not to deport but release 19,723 criminal illegal immigrants, including 208 convicted of murder, over 900 convicted of sex crimes and 12,307 of drunk driving, according to new government numbers. Overall, those released into virtually every state and territory of America had a total of 64,197 convictions among them, for an average of 3.25 convictions each, according to an analysis by the Center for Immigration Studies. ICE also said that the group were convicted of 8,234 violent crimes. ... "…chances are high that the aliens will re-offend. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, approximately 71 percent of violent offenders, 77 percent of drug offenders, and 82 percent of property offenders will be arrested for a new crime within five years of release from jail or prison."

So in one year alone, 1,108 illegals who committed murder and sex crimes were released into our population, for an average of 3,600 crimes, and more than 700 could be expected to kill and rape again – and again.

There are more government statistics that differ from the L.A. Times figure of 124.

DHS states that it has identified 221,000 non-citizens in the nation's jails. … The Federal Bureau of Prisons reports that 26.4 percent of inmates in federal prisons are non-U.S. citizens. In 2009, 57 percent of the 76 fugitive murderers most wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were foreign-born. From 1998 to 2007, 816,000 criminal aliens were removed from the United States because of a criminal charge or conviction. This is equal to about one-fifth of the nation's total jail and prison population. These figures do not include those removed for the lesser offense of living or working in the country illegally.

From the GAO's 2011 report to Congress, we learn that aliens were 40% of the DOJ's terrorism investigations, the rest being home-grown. Most convictions of aliens in New York were for murder, not minor crimes.

GAO estimates that costs to incarcerate criminal aliens in federal prisons and SCAAP reimbursements to states and localities ranged from about $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion annually from fiscal years 2005 through 2009.

This is a huge financial cost to U.S. citizens. Tom Tancredo at Breitbart writes:

In my home state of Colorado, … state prison system was holding 2,039 criminal aliens at a cost of $37,958 per inmate. That is a total cost of $77,396,362. The federal reimbursement grant was $2,077, 720. That is a grant of 2.7 cents for every dollar of actual cost. Those 2,039 criminal alien inmates were 14% of all state prison inmates: One in every seven felons in the state prison system is a criminal alien. What are the comparable numbers for your state? You can discover the SCAAP grant amounts for each state prison system and the local county jails applying for federal reimbursement at this website.

Here is one last, heartening statistic: according to a poll by U.C. Berkeley, 74% of California residents want an end to sanctuary cities.

Hat tip: PJMedia