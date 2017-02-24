Apparently, that well known piece of advice from the Bible is falling on deaf ears in southern California.

"Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar's; and to God the things that are God's." (Romans 13:1)

A network of churches is organizing resistance to the new immigration enforcement policies of the federal government by developing a network of "safe houses" to shelter illegal alien families from deportation.

The Hill:

Religious leaders in Los Angeles are forming an underground network of homes as part of an effort to provide shelter for families facing deportation, CNN reported Thursday. According to CNN, the "Rapid Response Team" network could shelter hundreds and potentially thousands of illegal immigrants across Southern California. "That's what we need to do as a community to keep families together," said Pastor Ada Valiente, after showing CNN a house that is ready to host three families. Similar services for immigrant families are already being provided by numerous churches and religious buildings in the area. According to CNN, this Rapid Response Team seeks to go beyond the existing measures. Another participant who did not want to be identified told CNN he will do everything in his power to protect his guests if immigration authorities come knocking on his door. "I definitely won't let them in. That's our legal right," he said. "If they have a warrant, then they can come in. I can imagine that could be scary, but I feel the consequences of being passive in this moment is a little scary." Under President Obama, the authority of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials was limited at various religious locations. Members of the new underground network have voiced skepticism that the policy will last under President Trump.

The compassion showed by the churchmen is admirable. I just wish they had similar compassion for those suffering the consequences of untrammeled illegal immigration. To make believe we are not paying the price for millions of illegal aliens crossing our borders is ignorant. And that price is unnecessary when you consider that orderly, legal immigration would weed out most of the criminals and unemployable aliens making our streets less safe and putting an enormous and needless strain on the social service resources in our communities.

Creating illegal alien sanctuaries will not stop the deportations and is probably unnecessary anyway. Unless the government begins a mass round-up of illegals, law-abiding aliens who reside in the U.S. are probably safe from immediate deportation. Those illegals whose actions result in them coming in contact with the authorities because of criminal activity are most likely to be deported first. Are these good Christian churches going to harbor criminals to keep them from being deported?

That's what it will eventually come down to.