Just in time for Trump, George W. Bush lifts embargo on criticizing successors

George W. Bush broke his policy of not attacking a sitting president. Bush did not criticize or attack Obama but has joined the Opposition Party (Democrats and mainstream media, aka Fake News Media)'s war against Trump. Bush acted like a punching bag during his second term. Obama blamed Bush for every problem, but Bush remained silent. He did not forcefully, if at all, defend his Iraq policy, nor did he respond to the attacks on him by the mainstream media and Democrats like Harry Reid. Reid called him a loser and said in 2007 the Iraq War was lost.

Reid's irresponsible and disgraceful public statement, arguably treasonous, that the Iraq War was lost encouraged the enemy, which prolonged the war, causing more American casualties. But Bush feels compelled to attack only Trump. Bush said in a recent interview that he tried to convince Putin to have an independent press, then added a swipe at Trump by saying, "It's kind of hard to tell others to have an independent free press when we're not willing to have one ourselves[.]" Does Bush really believe that because Trump criticized the mainstream media, led by ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post, that means Trump does not want an independent press? We want a fair, independent press that holds all politicians and both political parties accountable, but we have mainstream media that have declared war on Trump and attack him daily. The mainstream media are not an independent, objective press. The press is out to destroy Trump. It is left-wing, pro-Democratic Party, and anti-Trump. Maybe Bush ought to tune in to the TV and read the Times and Post, or else maybe he agrees with Trump's critics. It seems that Bush is still upset that Trump beat his brother, Jeb, and that Trump criticized his handling of the Iraq War. Bush did not vote for Trump, but at least he did not vote for Hillary. Bush did not defend his policies when the mainstream media, Harry Reid, and Obama savaged him over the Iraq War. It is disappointing to see that Bush finally ends his silence not to criticize Obama or Bill Clinton, but to criticize Trump because Trump criticized the same media that attacked Bush mercilessly.