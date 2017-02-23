It's a choice: Brute force or democracy

Before democracy, there was only force. Kings and oligarchs ruled with the supreme authority of the sharpened blade. To question power was to die. The only way to change the occupant of the throne was to kill him. Howsoever one might complicate this assessment, peasants and nobles alike always understood it.

Today, we consider ourselves more civilized than the ancients. Majority rules, bloodlessly and peacefully. Imperfect as the modern system is, and indeed it has many imperfections, it is nevertheless, as Sir Winston Churchill pointed out, the worst form of government except for all the others. Every once in a while, the so-called thin veneer of civilization vanishes, as it did during the French Revolution, and brute force prevails. He who would be king achieves his ambition by becoming the most brutal SOB in the realm, slaughtering all opposition, often by torturous means, as a deterrent to would-be rivals. Between the extremes of force and democracy is treachery. While the assassin may employ treachery, his method is raw power. The assassin understands that his first and only strike must be fatal. Failure means death. But subversive treachery knows no such courage. It skulks about in the shadows and passes the dagger to dolts and unwitting accomplices, which, unfortunately, are never in short supply. Treachery wields not the blade, but the tongue. The conspirator rarely kills the king, except in the political sense. His aim is to undermine him, to weaken his authority, to foment discontent. Less a lion and more a mosquito, the cowardly denizens of the political shadows grow fat by sipping the blood of democracy and infusing it with slow-acting diseases. Their greatest fear is truth, and they will wiggle and squirm with impressive guile to conceal it. Exposed for his corruption, the political parasite will protest that he is but exercising his right and responsibility, to speak truth to power. The absurdity is lost on him, that a fearful liar should even know what truth is, much less to confront strength. Today in American politics, we are witnessing the latest evolution in the art of treachery. The political left has mastered the art of deceit. Leftists have codified their lawlessness in the form of rules for radicals. One might call them godless, except that they worship a false god, one that in the end will teach them what treachery truly is. It is a lesson the modern-day whores of Babylon will learn all too late, for their treasonous deceptions will consume them, as they would that their treachery might consume us. Have faith in what is good and true. We shall prevail.