Like a good umpire or referee, a Supreme Court justice should call balls and strikes, not change any rules in the middle of the game, and stay away from reporters. In other words, if you want to express public opinions, then take off the robe and join the rest of us in the political arena.

"We're not experiencing the best of times," Ginsburg said Thursday on BBC's "Newsnight," though she did not comment directly about the president. But, the 83-year-old jurist said the public's resistance to the new administration — on full display at last month's Women's March protests — has given her "reason to hope that we will see a better day." "A great man once said that the true symbol of the United States is not the bald eagle; it is the pendulum, and when the pendulum swings too far in one direction, it will go back," she told BBC. "Some terrible things have happened in the United States, but one can only hope that we learn from those bad things," she added, citing the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II as an example.

Well, President Trump should call on the nice lady to remove herself from anything that has to do with the Trump administration.

Would you like someone who publicly states such feelings about you sitting on a jury deciding something about your presidency? I wouldn't!

So let me add a couple of things:

Can you imagine the screaming and outrage if a conservative justice – say, Justice Thomas – had said anything like that about President Obama? We'd be in panic city, with nightly sermons about the independence of the judiciary. Can you hear Rachel Maddow or Don Lemon?

Secondly, where is the honest liberal who calls out this lady? I guess the left are so invested in abortion that they will put up with anything as long as the justice votes to keep Roe v. Wade around.

Resign, Justice Ginsburg, so you can speak freely about everything!

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.