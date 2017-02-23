Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is dismissing the GOP's efforts to make Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) the face of the Democratic Party.

If I were Elizabeth Warren, I would have to restrain myself to avoid responding in kind to an insult delivered by her own Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer. The Hill reports:

"It's not going to work," Schumer said of the strategy, according to Politico. The publication reported that Republicans are looking for someone to drive their conservative base to donate and turn out to vote. Politico quoted GOP strategists who said Warren is viewed negatively outside the coasts, adding that she could make it difficult for some Democrats who are up for reelection in 2018 in states President Trump won. The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is launching a new set of digital ads criticizing incumbent Democrats for voting with Warren, according to Politico.

Those ads are likely to be effective. Warren, an affirmative action fraudster and hard leftist, lacks appeal beyond a few urban enclaves that are deep blue. But she is very popular with the left faction that dominates Democrat politics.

How will Warren respond to Schumer? If she says nothing, the accepts the contention that she is toxic to her own party's chances.

I expect Schumer to issue a clarification soon, claiming that Liz is so lovable that she could well be the face of the party, and that would be just ducky. I recommend they have a powwow and jointly cook one of her plagiarized recipes from the book Pow Wow Chow, when her claimed 1/32 Cherokee heritage was enough to get her included as a Native American author (and tenure at Harvard).

I hope he does. That would really help brand the Dems for the extremists they are.