Now this tragedy is being revisited in the form of a computer game that allows you to wander around the scene just as the encounter happens.

Trayvon Martin was the young man who was killed by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman after Martin tried to kill Zimmerman by pounding his head into the pavement. But since Trayvon was black and he was killed by a non-black, he was heralded as a national hero. Obama himself even said that if he had a son, he might have looked just like Trayvon.

Unfortunately, while the game is high on social justice, it is very low on playability. You don't get to do much. You don't even get to see the actual scene where Trayvon and Zimmerman fight.

Here are ways the game could be better:

1) Allow the user to play as Trayvon.

2) Start him off as a weak character. Do you remember how for weeks they showed only smiling pictures of him as a 10-year-old, even though he was a big, muscular 17-year-old? Start him off as that 10-year-old character.

3) Have him advance in rank by committing petty crimes like vandalism and theft. As he becomes bigger and more powerful, have him commit more serious crimes like drug use and burglary – crimes that Trayvon himself was not unfamiliar with:

Martin had been suspended twice already that school year for offenses that should have gotten him arrested – once for getting caught with a burglary tool and a dozen items of female jewelry, the second time for getting caught with marijuana and a marijuana pipe.

4) Give Trayvon an array of weapons – like a club, lead pipe, garrote, and eventually a bastard sword, that inflict more and more damage as he levels up. Include power-up objects like Skittles, which, when ingested, cause Trayvon to inflict double damage on his opponents. Allow him to call in the ACLU or the NAACP for an artillery strike, or an Obama phone to get an injunction, which will freeze an opponent in place for 30 seconds.

5) As Trayvon takes on more and more powerful opponents, give him the skills he needs to take on his final opponent, George Zimmerman. Zimmerman should be the "boss" monster that Trayvon takes on, after he has dispatched lesser mugging victims and store clerks who get in his way.

6) As Trayvon levels up, give him more and more social justice warrior points until he walks around with a halo that glows.

7) Give the game a more dramatic name than "One Dark Night." Maybe something like "Trayvon Martin Rampage!"

Now, that could be a great game, popular with the Black Lives Matters crowd, and even white liberals who want to role-play a virtuous character!

Exit Question:

1) What features would you like to see in a Trayvon Martin computer game?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.