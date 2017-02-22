She's ba-a-a-a-ck! Just when you thought Hillary Rodham Clinton (D) was finally planning to make good on her promises and distribute some of that Clinton Foundation money to Haiti to help the residents recover from the devastating earthquake that struck the poor country seven years ago she does something else! She discovers that some people are anti-Jewish, i.e., they really don't like Jews, they are commonly called anti-Semites. (Jews are from the Middle East where some of the people are known as Semites.) After reports of numerous anonymous threatening calls to Jewish community centers (commonly knoown as Js) around the country, overturned tombstones in a St. Louis Jewish cemetery, and other similar incidents, the usual suspects decided the problem could be solved if President Donald J. Trump (R) would say anti-Semitism is not nice. Yeah, that should do it.

Never mind that Binyamin (Benjamin in English) Netanyahu, prime minister of the only Jewish country in the world, the beleaguered Israel, just visited the U.S. where he had a very friendly meeting with Trump. Upon his departure, Netanyahu praised Trump and the U.S. as great friends of Israel. In contrast, Netanyahu and Obama had a famously difficult relationship, including, but not limited to Obama keeping Netanyahu waiting for over an hour and sending his guest out the back door,. But there were never calls for Obama to prove he was not anti-Jewish. (And no, I don't think he is.)

Ignore, if you can, that Trump's beloved daughter Ivanka converted to Judaism, is married to a Jewish man who is an important Trump adviser and the two of them are proudly raising their three children within the Jewish culture and religion. And they are all an important part of the Trump family. And he's an important part of theirs.

And of course, leaving the best cliche for last, some of Trump's best friends and advisers are Jewish. (Stephen Miller, Steven Mnuchin, David Friedman, etc.)

But, leaving the people of Haiti to wallow in their misery, failed wannabe president Hillary Clinton, opportunistically (well, it is Hillary) joined the hypocritical chorus. Finally mastering elementary 21st century technology, she smugly tweeted some advice to her former opponent.

JCC threats, cemetery desecration & online attacks are so troubling & they need to be stopped. Everyone must speak out, starting w/ @POTUS

But condemning anti-Semitism is apparently a new idea to Hillary. She hasn't spoken out about troubling anti-Jewish incidents, demanding that they be stopped.

Did she not know about or care about people who didn't like Jews eight or nine years ago? At that time she was running for the first time for the Democratic presidential nomination against primary opponent, Barack Hussein Obama. Obama was a long-time member of Trinity United Church and a good friend of its minister, Rev. Jeremiah Wright. Indeed, he was such a good friend of the minister that he and Michelle Robinson chose him to perform their wedding vows even though Wright regularly spouted hatred against Jews and Israel , in his sermons, his church newsletter, at conferences, etc. When questioned about this bigotry Obama, casually dismissed it by stating he slept through Wright's sermons. And the press and the Democratic Party (but I repeat myself), including Hillary, were satisfied with this superficial and lying answer and never bothered him about it again. No emails from Hillary about this on her secret server have been uncovered.

Obama named Hillary to be his Secretary of State. In this capacity she traveled to many Muslim countries. In all her travels, in all her work with them maybe she never learned about Muslim hatred towards Jews and Israel. Or something. Because the Clintons' family foundation gladly accepted millions from Jewish-hating/Israel-hating (and yes, they are the same) countries . And Hillary and Bill Clinton gladly trotted to these countries giving speeches for which they they received millions in bribes, uh, donations. And, oh what not a surprise, not once did she ever criticize these countries and their rulers for their hostility to Jews and/or Israel. Because then they wouldn't have continued to pay her.