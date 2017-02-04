Hawaii lawmakers are considering decriminalizing prostitution in the Aloha State after the speaker of the House introduced a bill that would also legalize buying sex and acting as a pimp.

You will never believe the logic being offered in support of a bill introduced by no less than the speaker of the House of Hawaii's legislature. The scope of the legislation is breathtaking, as the Chicago Tribune reports:

The proposal also would end a state law that says police officers can't have sex with prostitutes in the course of investigations. So pimps, regarded by most people as predatory scum, can have a field day. And cops can have sex with prostitutes under investigation (obviously for non-prostitution-related crimes, since the bill would decriminalize sex-for-pay itself.

But what takes my breath away is this:

Transgender activist Tracy Ryan said she's pushing the bill because transgender women are overrepresented in the sex trade and therefore disproportionately affected by criminalization laws.

The statistically insignificant number of people who claim not to be the sex their chromosomes indicate are being used by the left as a driver of far-reaching social re-ordering.

But there are a lot of feminists who won't take this move lying down, as it were:

But long-time anti-sex trafficking advocate Kathryn Xian said legalizing the selling, promoting or buying of sex would make it harder to police the industry. "If this bill passes and everything was no crime whatsoever, then abuses against women and children would just shoot through the freaking roof," Xian said. "It would be exponentially harder to prove violence in the industry. It would be almost impossible to prove any sort of labor abuse."

Neither ex-president Obama nor his close friend Bobby Titcomb was available for comment.

Need I remind anyone that Hawaii's legislature is dominated by Democrats?

Hat tip: Peter von Buol