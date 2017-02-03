Michael Flynn, President Trump’s national security adviser, said the administration was “officially putting Iran on notice” for the test launch and for what he called Iran’s threatening and destabilizing actions in support of Houthi rebels seeking to overthrow a U.S.-backed government in Yemen.

Michael Flynn of the Trump administration has come out and put Iran on notice :

The statement marked the new administration’s first public foray into an issue on which Trump had promised to take a hard line. It followed U.S. military ground action Saturday against al-Qaeda’s affiliate in Yemen -- the first counterterrorism mission approved by Trump -- in which a U.S. service member was killed. Flynn said Iran had been “emboldened” by “weak and effective” U.N. and Obama administration policies, including agreements such as the 2015 deal designed to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Frankly, it's about time.

Since 2009, the Obama administration turned its back on the people of Iran because it was desperate to do a "deal". It sat back when U.S. Navy personnel was captured and humiliated on video. We have done nothing about steady naval provocations. And we gave the regime a bunch of cash and have nothing to show for it.

So let's put Iran on notice. Let Iran know that the "Trump groundhog" did not like what he saw and will take a different posture toward a regime that is not a friend of the U.S.

