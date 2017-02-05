if you type the word into Google, the definition they provide is quite different.

The default online source for definitions of words has just altered the historically accurate definition of fascism, just as the Trumphater movement seeks to inaccurately brand the President as a fascist (and by implication therefore another Hitler, worthy of extreme tactics to eliminate). Derek Hunter brought this to light in the Daily Caller :

The world’s largest search engine pins fascism on the political right, not the left. Google defines fascism as, “an authoritarian and nationalistic right-wing system of government and social organization.” (emphasis added) The secondary definition is, “(in general use) extreme right-wing, authoritarian, or intolerant views or practice.” That’s a striking difference from how the word has been defined for decades.

Most American Thinker readers know perfectly well that fascism amounts to organizing the citizenry and economy into associations of various sorts that collectively represent their groups to the authoritarians at top, and that its promise of putting strong power into the hands of “experts” who would improve society was very attractive to progressives of the earlier parts of the Twentieth century. Jonah Goldberg’s bestselling book Liberal Fascism closed the case.

This will enable political deception on a mass scale. Google is not a public utility and can define words however it wishes. But we are descending into a version of Alice in Wonderland, as re-envisioned by George Orwell.

“When we use a word,” Google said in rather a scornful tone, “it means just what we choose it to mean — neither more nor less.”