In the last few weeks, Google has celebrated in its “doodles” Valentine’s Day (for four days), Carmen Miranda’s 108 th birthday, Aletta Jacobs’ 163 rd birthday, Edmonia Lewis (impatiently not waiting for the birthday of the African-American sculptor), as well as Mexican Constitution Day, Sri Lanka National Day, and the Vietnamese Lunar New Year. In order:

But the monster search engine took a pass on Presidents’ Day.

The folks at Google may not know much history, but they know what they don’t like: dead, white, American males.

Bing, meanwhile, featured a stunning video of Mt. Rushmore. Here’s the good news: it may have been a joke at first, but Bing is now a great search engine, with more attractive displays than its rival. If you don’t believe me, Bing “Bing vs Google.”

Bing may be mining data just as relentlessly, but you won’t be subjected to a relentless diet of p.c. propagandizing. And let Google know you’ve joined the boycott: 855 836-3987.