Glitter Ash Wednesday?

It was never going to be enough. We were assured by progressives that LGBTs would be satisfied once same-sex marriage was instituted. But it wasn't enough. Bakers, florists, photographers and other wedding service providers had to be forced into submission to serve gay nuptials. And now this: In article published by Religion News Service on St. Valentine's Day, ‘Glitter Ash Wednesday’ sparkles for LGBT Christians and others, we are told:

'A New York-based advocacy group called Parity is asking Christians who favor LGBT equality — “queer positive Christians,” in their parlance — to show their support by wearing “glitter ash” on their foreheads to mark Ash Wednesday (March 1). It goes to show that the proposed colorful glitter ashes are not what they seem. They disfigure and deform the meaning of Ash Wednesday ashes, which are an expression of repentance. As the priest applies the ashes to our foreheads, he says: "Remember, O man, that you are dust, and unto dust you shall return." The ashes remind us of our need for salvation, not celebration; nor more gay pride events. As it turns out, the ever-expanding universe of gay "rights" isn't about equality; it's about establishing superiority. It's not about peaceful coexistence, acceptance, or tolerance, it's about changing and undermining the fundamentals of faith and family by diluting immutable definitions. As for "same-sex marriage," it has always been a misnomer, a smokescreen. What we're really dealing with is "anti-complementary, anti-conjugal,genderless couplings." Glitter ashes are not a sign of solidarity, but they are indeed a sign. They signal a broad occurrence within churches: Dilution -- just one more step toward diluting -- if not eviscerating -- the very heart of the Gospel.