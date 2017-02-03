All the smartypants experts on diplomacy, who were horrified the announcement of a short pause in the issuance of visas to citizens of seven nations, know lots of little things but evidently are ignorant of the Big Thing that matters in the Middle East. David P. Goldman, writing as Spengler at the Asia Times , explains in the read of the day. Read the whole thing, but here is the essence:

It turns out that Osama bin Laden was correct, and that people are drawn to a "strong horse." President Obama's spineless policies brought forth a disaster for the Middle East. No wonder Trump's changes are being welcomed where it counts.

There is much more, including the shocking signs that Turkey's Erdoğan government may be warming up to Trump.

Counter-terrorism officials in Muslim countries contending with a jihadist minority view Trump as an ally against their domestic enemies.

Trump has handed a tool to our allies to use against their domestic jihadist enemies, who also happen to be ours:

The much-criticized measure was a warning to the governments of the Gulf States, Turkey and Pakistan, who walk a fine line between support for Western counter-terrorism efforts and concessions to jihadists. It has had precisely the result that the White House intended.

Critics of President Trump's temporary travel ban on seven Muslim nations should remember the Chinese proverb, "Kill the chicken and let the monkey watch."

