The ability of the globalists who run the European Union to force more Muslim immigrants on their peoples is starting to collapse. Politically correct fantasies that Muslim refugees are just one generation away from embracing the secular culture of their hosts have crashed and burned, refuted by the experience of rampant sexual assaults on women and even little boys instead of gratitude for the shelter and support offered them. Islam teaches that Muslims are owed tribute by the kufrs (infidels) who have no moral right to exist on the same plane as Muslims, who are sanctified by Allah as the natural rulers of all who fail to convert.

I wish that the religious doctrines of Islam were different, equipping believers to cope with a society very different from theirs without feeling a loss of religious identity. But no amount of wishing will make it so, no matter what Angela Merkel thinks.

Chatham House, a think-tank with the deepest possible roots in the British establishment, undertook a massive poll of European countries – 10,000 respondents in 10 separate countries – and found that majorities everywhere favor a halt to Muslim immigration.

Here is the summary chart:

As can be seen clearly, there is no contest. Chatham analyzes a few demographic breakdowns:

Support is also fractured by where you live. Of those living in rural, less populated areas, 58% are opposed to further Muslim immigration. Whereas among those based in cities and metropolitan areas just over half agree with the statement and around a quarter are less supportive of a ban. Opposition is also more prominent among 'left behind' voters, with nearly two-thirds of those who feel they don't have control over their own lives supporting the statement. Similarly, 65% of those Europeans who are dissatisfied with their life oppose further migration from Muslim countries. There is also some evidence that public opposition crosses political boundaries, with three-quarters of those who self-classify themselves as on the right of the political spectrum and more than a third of those on the left supporting a halt.

It is clear to me that those at the lower levels of society, who are most exposed to and most at risk of violence or economic displacement, tend to favor no more immigration. For good reasons of self-interest. So the Trump phenomenon is repeating itself in Europe, with ordinary people convinced that their elites do not have their best interests at heart.

Meanwhile, the Democrats and judicial left make a stand in favor of no particular special barriers to immigration from Syria and other failed states that cannot vet immigrants. They are heedless of the facts that impress themselves in ordinary citizens, as in Canada. The Rebel reports:

A 39-year-old Syrian refugee has been charged after several sexual assaults took place at the West Edmonton Mall World Waterpark this weekend. Officers say Soleiman Hajj Soleiman inappropriately touched girls while they were swimming. Police were called to the park at around 10:30 PM Saturday.



According to Global News, EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison said "The girls were very courageous in coming forward and talking to the lifeguard, that's not always the case."



Hajj Soleiman is a Syrian refugee and a father of six. He has been charged with six counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference.

Scene of the crime.

Such incidents are too numerous to count in European countries hosting large numbers of Muslims.