In Australia, the CSIRO; the BOM; government universities and media; and federal, state, and local governments are all wasting our money trying to prove that the trace amount of colorless CO2 gas produced by human activities is producing dangerous global warming.

With a solidarity that makes North Korea look distinctly liberal, they have relentlessly claimed that "the science is settled." This "fixed opinion," supported by a deluge of government cash and media control, means that open-minded research is impossible – all we get is one-eyed propaganda, doctored data, and vilification of skeptics.

Worldwide, taxpayers have financed over 100 computer models requiring massive computers with a well paid priesthood, all trying (unsuccessfully) to forecast global climate trends. If they worked, one is enough. Bigger, faster, more expensive computers using the same failed greenhouse assumptions just get the wrong answers faster.

In addition, there are the frequent climate conferences, where well financed bureaucrats and government propagandists get recycled through the world's smartest cities, seeking powerful roles for themselves in collecting carbon taxes and dispensing climate aid.

This vast expenditure has failed to forecast or change world climate, but it has taken funds from the infrastructure needed to cope with inevitable recurring natural disasters such as floods, fires, droughts, and earthquakes.

In fact, the paranoiac focus on the supposed dangers of global warming has left the world more vulnerable to the biggest climate risk: global cooling. And it has starved research on bigger climate factors such as solar and ice age cycles, deep sea volcanism, plate tectonics, and massive oceanic weather events like El Niño.

President Trump is right. All government expenditures on anything with "climate" in its title or mission statement should be scrapped immediately.