More than 100 people were suddenly out of work across the country this past week after they participated in Thursday’s “Day Without Immigrants” protest. As numerous restaurants across the country closed their doors in solidarity with the cause, other employers were decidedly less understanding.

Eighteen of those who were fired worked at Bradley Coatings Inc., which had warned employees they would lose their jobs if they didn’t come to work. In Lexington, South Carolina, 21 workers were fired from Encore Boat Builders after they took part in the national protest. The company has declined to comment. And in Denver, at least 30 workers were fired from JVS Masonry after they missed work on Thursday. “I have no view on immigration laws or anything going on with that. All I know is I have a business to run,” company owner Jim Serowski said. In New York, 25 workers were fired from Kosher Delicatessen Restaurant & Caterers in Long Island.

In Catoosa, Oklahoma, a dozen workers were fired from the I Don’t Care Bar and Grill after they didn’t show up for work. The owner fired at least some of them via a horrific text message: “You and your family are fired. I hope you enjoyed your day off, and you can enjoy many more. Love you.” Restaurant owner Bill McNally justified the move, saying he has “zero tolerance policy” for people who skip work.

The restaurant workers are all Hispanic and say it was important to them to participate in the national protest. But they didn’t think it would cost them their jobs. “They feel like they’ve been unfairly terminated," said a friend, translating for the employees. The group worked at I Don’t Care Bar and Grill in Catoosa.

1) Can the illegals who got fired sue for wrongful termination?

2) Can the illegals who got fired go on unemployment insurance, using their "social security numbers"?

3) Or can they and their families go on welfare?

4) The government now knows the name of the businesses which have been hiring illegals. How likely is it that any of them will be investigated for breaking the law?

5) How ironic is it that illegals, who feel justified in breaking the law to enter our country, feel justified in breaking the terms of their employment and yet, for once, suffer consequences for it?

6) What is the funniest part about the story of illegals who work at the "I Don't Care Bar and Grill" feeling that they were unjustifiably fired?

