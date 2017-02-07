Evidently, the authors of this editorial are among the overwhelming majority of Americans who no longer bother reading the news pages of the New York Times. The opinion-mongers of the Gray Lady wrote in today's paper:

In the dark world that Mr. Trump and his top adviser, Stephen Bannon, inhabit, getting "smart" means shutting down immigration from countries that have not been responsible for a single attack in the United States in more than two decades. As multiple national security experts have said, the order would, if anything, increase the terrorism threat to Americans.

The countries, identified by the Obama administration and retained by the Trump executive order, are Somalia, Syria, Iran, Libya, Yemen, Iraq, and Sudan.

Same paper, two months ago:

Suspect Is Killed in Attack at Ohio State University That Injured 11 A student at Ohio State University intentionally rammed a car into pedestrians on a busy campus sidewalk on Monday morning and then began slashing passers-by with a butcher knife, the authorities said, injuring 11 students and faculty and staff members, and setting off panic at one of the nation's largest public universities. A university police officer fatally shot the suspect within about a minute of the attack, but the sprawling campus in Columbus, Ohio, remained on lockdown for about an hour and a half as people ran for cover and barricaded themselves in academic buildings and dorms. Investigators were looking into whether the attack was an act of terrorism and were seeking information on the student, Abdul Artan, a permanent United States resident from Somalia who was studying logistics management at Ohio State.

No doubt, the editorialists would claim, once their folly is pointed out to them, that there are six other "countries that have not been responsible for a single attack in the United States in more than two decades" and that therefore the editorial was correct.

If they did so, they would admit to misleading, sloppy writing. And I would not believe them.