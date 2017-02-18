An elite Upper East Side private school's annual ice-skating party at Trump Wollman Rink in Central Park had to be canceled after parents refused to send their kids in protest of the president, sources said.

There is something distinctly medieval about the mental derangement that has seized members of the elite that formerly ruled our American culture, politics, and economy. Ground Zero for Trump Derangement Syndrome ironically lies just below the windows of the Trump family primary residence, prior to the White House assuming that role. Carl Campanile reports for the New York Post :

The Parents Association at The Dalton School sent a letter Thursday announcing the "Dalton on Ice" event was scrapped, saying "it would not be financially prudent" because of "significantly lower attendance."

So the children of Manhattan's elite (The Dalton School is where rich, connected Manhattanites send their children) are to be denied their party because there are cooties in the ice? How does the fact that Donald Trump rescued the rink from years and years of failure, as the City of New York could not get its act together and build it (brief account of the Wollman Rink rescue here), affect the children who would enjoy the party?

There is no rational basis whatsoever to deny the children a fun party. Donald Trump gets no money from the admission price. He doesn't have his name on the rink.

But somehow the history of association with Trump has imparted some magical attributes to the rink, in the minds of parents who prevent their children from attending. Do they believe that there are demons?