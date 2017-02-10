Democrats pillory Kellyanne Conway for boosting Ivanka Trump's clothing line

The Washington Post, speaking for the Opposition Party consisting of the Democrats and mainstream media, on February 9, 2017, blared the headline: "White House says Conway has been 'counseled' after touting Ivanka Trump's products" As usual, there is always a Republican ready, willing, and able to attack the Trump administration and help the Democrats. Jason Chaffetz, congressman from Utah, who was a NeverTrump, stepped up to say Conway's statement was "clearly over the line" and "unacceptable."

The facts are simple. Nordstrom canceled the line of clothing of Ivanka Trump. The cancelation and timing are suspicious, given the uproar by the usual suspects about Trump's temporary ban on immigration from seven countries. So Conway said on TV, "I'm going to give it a free commercial here. Go buy it today." It was an innocent remark said on the spur of the moment in answer to a question. But the D.C. crowd considers this a violation of the ethics regulations that prohibit federal employees from "endorsing" products. There is no charge that Conway endorsed a product for financial gain. The Opposition Party considers the Conway statement a major ethics violation. The Opposition Party considers the Conway statement much more serious than 1) Hillary Clinton selling access to the State Department; 2) using State Department to line up speaking fees for her husband Bill at about $500,000 per gig; 3) Attorney General Lynch meeting with Bill Clinton the day before Hillary was questioned by the FBI and Director Comey's decision to not recommend prosecution; 4) using a private email server in violation of government regulations that left the email system subject to hacking by foreign hostile actors; and 5) Hillary's friend, Terry McAuliffe, giving over $700,000 to the political campaign of the FBI chief investigating Hillary. These are only the major examples. If only the independent counsel law were still in force, the Opposition Party would be demanding the appointment of an independent prosecutor to investigate this most serious charge. Put aside ISIS, tax reform, repeal of Obamacare, and the vote on Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch. We must deal with the Conway matter. The furor over the innocent statement by Conway, a mistake with no harm to anyone, shows how low the Opposition Party has sunk. It is open warfare on Trump, his advisers, and his nominees. The methods of the war are lawsuits to challenge the 2016 presidential election votes in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, followed by the lawsuits on the temporary ban on immigration from the seven countries listed as security threats by Obama, and constant attacks on Trump and all his advisers. Further, the Dems vote the straight party line to oppose Jeff Sessions and Betsy DeVos, with most Democrats voting against the other Cabinet appointees. This is all a warm-up to the battle against Gorsuch. Gorsuch is wasting his time trying to be civil, meeting with die-hard Democrats like Blumenthal, Franken, Booker, and Warren. Mitch McConnell needs to get ready for the nuclear option.