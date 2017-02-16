Democrats fear Trump's Success with Russia

In one of his latest tweets, President Donald Trump stated "The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by 'intelligence' like candy. Very un-American!" He is rightly concerned that he is being portrayed as being soft on Russia, and even of cooperating with them in their nefarious plots. Certainly the characterization of Trump as "soft" on Russia is bewildering when one considers that during the Obama years, an arms agreement was signed between us and Russia, Russia and the U.S. were on the same page re the Iran deal, Obama relented on his Syrian red line, so-called, by accepting Russian intervention to get Bashar al-Assad to eliminate his chemical weapons (whether or not he did is still the $64,000 question), and Russia was allowed to take Crimea with nary a peep from the USA. Further, we all recall Obama saying to Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev when he thought the microphones were off that he would be able to work more closely with the Russians once he was re-elected. Thus, it seems to any impartial observer (including Hillary) that the Obama administration was quite open to deals with Russia. Yet, because of some positive remarks about Vladimir Putin from Trump, the public position taken by the Dems as a whole has been that Trump is soft on Russia. Because their criticism of Trump contradicts their actions taken over eight years, it seems as if their criticism is more of a political ploy than merely a needed rebuke. Trump is against the Iran deal, and will be no pushover regarding Russian aggression; but there might be common ground between the U.S. and Russia in the fight against ISIS and other maniacal Islamic groups. This possibility is deeply offensive to the Democrats who insist, against overwhelming evidence, that there is no threat to the U.S. or the West from adherents of Islam.

So, Trump’s positive comments should not be taken as meaning that we are all lovey-dovey with Putin or Russia as it exists today, but that a reorientation of our relationship is needed. The Democrats are afraid of such a reorientation of U.S. policy with Russia, one that will successfully lead to an abandonment of the Iran deal and the deliverance of a knockout blow to the Islamic maniacs in the Middle East and around the world. Those successes would prove the Democrats are weak and silly creatures. Further, Trump has reintroduced a personal element into the insipid world of diplomacy, and has a sense that Putin's macho man persona matches more with his own than with the Obama effeminacy.