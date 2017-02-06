The George Washington University chapter of Young America's Foundation has a makeshift cemetery set up today to commemorate America's ( at least ) 60 million victims of abortion.

More than a few commentators are noticing that lately, the left has been its own worst enemy . Nowhere is this more apparent than in the abortion wars. Here's a practical example playing out right now, in real time.

This is an annual YAF tradition at the univeristy, and GWU's embattled conservative students are ready for fireworks from their rabidly pro-abortion environs. Considering that last November's presidential election saw D.C. go for Hillary by 93%, some push-back is to be expected.

Among the opposition is a motley crew of sign-wielding pro-abortion protesters across the square.

Here are a few of the slogans on the pro-abortion signs:

Abortion is healthcare. If abortion is health care, what does that make the baby?

60% of women who have an abortion are already mothers. The statistic is off by forty percent; every woman who has an abortion is the mother of a dead child.

Abortion regret is a male myth. Definitely a lot of patriarchal men running the Silent No More campaign.

Why are all the aborted fetuses Christian? I can't say I know what to do with this one, except to mention that Islam despises abortion as much as Christianity does. Yet there are no signs railing against Islam at Kogan Plaza today.

There is one final gem, to underline the difference in approach between the pro-life and the pro-abortion sides. Around 8:30 a.m., a woman came by to dialogue with YAF's representatives. But she is a pro-abortion liberal, so "dialogue" here means "curse and scream at" (language warning!):

Abortion is one of those subjects that puts in stark relief the differences between left and right. On the left, January's "women's march" seethed with obscenities and nastiness, with the stampeding females leaving behind a garbage carpet covering the National Mall. On the right, the March for Life was as clean, by both applicable definitions, as it could get, as it has been for over forty years.

G.W. YAF will have their Cemetery of the Innocents up all day today. If you're in the D.C. area, consider stopping by Kogan Plaza to enjoy the 93 percent's histrionics. I hear that things get especially heated around the lunch hour.

Drew Belsky is American Thinker's deputy editor.